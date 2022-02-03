Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

