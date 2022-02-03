Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16.

IPAR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.27. 47,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

