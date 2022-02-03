Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

