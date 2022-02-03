Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,156.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $974,550.70 and $2,156.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.81 or 0.00554076 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,039,722 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.