Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 376,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

