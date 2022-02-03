Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 42,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,689. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

