PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 135,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,724. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

