PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:PZC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

