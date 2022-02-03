PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PCQ stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.