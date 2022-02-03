PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PTY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,410. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

