PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,434. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.