PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

