PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PGP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,339. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

