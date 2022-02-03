PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE PGP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,339. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.