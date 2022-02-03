PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,573. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

