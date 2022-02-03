PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,663. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

