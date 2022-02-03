PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 29.1% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,872. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

