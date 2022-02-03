PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 27,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

