PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PNI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.