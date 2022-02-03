Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,581 shares of company stock valued at $84,073,544. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

