Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank7 in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237 over the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

