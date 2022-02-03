Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will earn $26.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $25.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $32.02 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,830.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,829.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

