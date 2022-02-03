Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

