Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

