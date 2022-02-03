Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Shares of ARAV opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

