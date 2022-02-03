Piper Sandler Weighs in on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

