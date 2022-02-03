Piper Sandler Weighs in on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Professional in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PFHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth $301,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

