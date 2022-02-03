Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $129.31 million and approximately $243,864.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00270843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103888 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,993,767 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

