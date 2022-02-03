Pivotal Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.96.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.47. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

