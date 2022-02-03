Pivotal Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $235.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.96.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.47. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $387.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.