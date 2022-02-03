Pizza Market Capitalization Reaches $522,721.65 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $522,721.65 and $138.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009819 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 322.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00332704 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

