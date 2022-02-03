Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Plexus worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,029,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.