PlutusDeFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

