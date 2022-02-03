PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.
PNM Resources stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
