PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

