POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,437. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

