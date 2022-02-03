Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.33 and traded as low as C$19.75. Points International shares last traded at C$19.77, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$295.42 million and a PE ratio of -83.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.12.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.57 million. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

