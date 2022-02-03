POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,475.0 days.

PORBF stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

