Polis (POLIS) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $15,180.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009664 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00068109 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00329188 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 122.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

