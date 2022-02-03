PolkaWar Market Cap Tops $3.30 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $151,512.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.90 or 0.07143775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99721202 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054354 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

