PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $77.72 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00114521 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm's total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

