Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $655.54

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 655.54 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($9.24). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.24), with a volume of 5,515 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.54. The firm has a market cap of £96.08 million and a P/E ratio of 36.16.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

