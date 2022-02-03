PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Hits $219.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $219.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,295,794 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

