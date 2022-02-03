Powell Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The company has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of 476.83 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

