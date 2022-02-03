Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POW. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Powered Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Powered Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,176. Powered Brands has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

