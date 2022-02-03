Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

