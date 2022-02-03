Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 164 ($2.20) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.93) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 140.30 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.