PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

