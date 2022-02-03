PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
