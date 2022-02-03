Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $19,907.93 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director W. Bruce Jennings bought 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,907.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 34,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,873. The company has a market cap of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.