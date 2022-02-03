Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $67,356,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $13,039,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.