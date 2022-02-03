Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,912,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.93% of Primo Water worth $124,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

