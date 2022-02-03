Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.14% of Primoris Services worth $120,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

PRIM stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

