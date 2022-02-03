Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.54 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.05 ($0.18). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.35 ($0.18), with a volume of 35,872 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £9.23 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.54.

In other news, insider Richard John Battey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($37,106.75).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

